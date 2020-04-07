Mahabubnagar: In a first, a 23-day-old infant tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The Collector of Mahabubnagar S Venkat Rao said that three new cases were reported in the district including a 23-day-old infant.

It is reported that they had contracted the infection from a person who attended the religious event in Nizamuddin organized by Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi.

Telangana has reported 321 cases till now. Among the total, 34 have recovered and have been discharged. 7 have died due to the virus. Most of the cases reported in Telangana over the past few days are the Delhi returnees and the people who came in contact with them.