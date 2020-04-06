HYDERABAD: The Telangana police chief has denied reports that he ordered all police officers to undergo the COVID-19 test. Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy clarified that there is no truth in reports circulating on some WhatsApp groups that police commissioners and district SPs were directed to undergo the test. A statement from the DGP office on Sunday said that those spreading such false news would be identified and legal action would be taken against them.

Police officials across Telangana were on Sunday directed to create Whatsapp groups with doctors and other healthcare professionals involved in dealing with COVID-19 cases to ensure their security.

A seamless communication has been established between police and health department officials for responding to emerging issues in real-time and taking effective action. Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Sunday directed the entire police force across the state to ensure the safety and security of all doctors and other healthcare professionals involved in dealing with COVID-19 cases.

The police chief asked all district superintendents of police and commissioners of police to create Whatsapp groups between local jurisdictional police officers and doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Complying with the directions, all police stations across Telangana have formed Whatsapp groups and established seamless communication between police and health department officials.

The jurisdictional police officers have been directed to be in constant touch with the doctors and other healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19 cases and ensure their safety and security by taking stern action against people involved in attacks on doctors and other medical professionals. The district superintendents of police and commissioners of police are also in constant touch with the top leadership of the health department at the district level and the state level and have been supporting healthcare professionals on a 24X7 basis.

"We salute all those medical professionals who are relentlessly involved in fighting COVID-19 with utmost commitment and sincerity risking their own personal safety," the DGP said. He appealed to people to recognize the selfless service being rendered by members of frontline departments, namely health and police, in fighting the coronavirus menace and help them to discharge their duties effectively.

