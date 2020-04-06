HYDERABAD: Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Monday evening addressed the State on the COVID-19 situation in the state and the measures taken. He said that the entire nation had an equal part to play in restricting the spread of COVID-19. This prevention was possible mainly because of the timely lockdown that is being enforced and the people and the people who has been practicising social distancing, and other measures like self discipline, maintaining hygiene and restraint. KCR said that while advanced nations like the US are still struggling to deal with coronavirus, India with a despite high population and minimum health infrastructure, did a great job in fighting the virus.

In this context, CM KCR made a strong case for the extension of lockdown further. He cited the reports of the Boston Consulting Group survey, which said that India’s lockdown should be extended till June. Expressing fears of things going quickly out of control if the restrictions are lifted any sooner, he said he appealed to the Prime Minister Modi to further extend the lockdown.

He took this opportunity to express his gratitude to all the frontline work force including like Doctors, healthcare professionals, sanitation staff, besides others , who are tirelessly serving people despite knowing the risks involved. He announced a 10 percent incentive on gross salary to all the health staff.

Speaking about the spread of the virus in the state, CM KCR said that 25,937 people have been quarantined in the first phase and their condition is being constantly monitored by the government. “Out of the 25,937, 50 tested positive. These include foreign returnees and their families. Till now, 35 people have been discharged from the state and 15 will be discharged soon", said KCR

He even said that a total of 364 persons including Indonesian nationals have tested positive in the state. Eleven persons succumbed to the virus, and 308 are undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital. The test results of 600 people are awaited and they are expected by Tuesday evening, said the Chief Minister.

He added that the authorities have identified 1,089 people from Telangana who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi, of them 172 people tested positive, and eleven have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease. Speaking further, CM KCR added that 93 people were infected after having come in contact with the coronavirus positive cases. A total of 3,015 persons who have come in contact with these groups of people have been traced and they are being monitored as well. He even another 35 people who went from Telangana to Delhi are still in the national capital.

Speaking about the side effects of the lockdown, KCR added that the country's economy is severely hit due to the curbs, “but we have no other option.”

“The Centre and all other State Governments have lost revenue during the lockdown period. The only positive outcome of this is that we are able to protect our people,” Said KCR.

Telangana Chief Minister appealed to people to get tested even if they show mild symptoms.

