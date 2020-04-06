NEW DELHI: Keeping up with the trend, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday shared on his Twitter handle stories of #CoronaWarriors as a mark of respect to those who are on the front lines.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs tweet went viral on social media. "These four pictures reveal the stories of four #CoronaWarriors," wrote Reddy.

"While one cop sits on ground for a quick meal, the other retires behind a barricade on road. While one cop eats food outside his house, another doctor goes home for few minutes after 5 days, only to go back. My gratitude to all," he wrote.