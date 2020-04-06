NEW DELHI: Keeping up with the trend, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday shared on his Twitter handle stories of #CoronaWarriors as a mark of respect to those who are on the front lines.
The Minister of State for Home Affairs tweet went viral on social media. "These four pictures reveal the stories of four #CoronaWarriors," wrote Reddy.
"While one cop sits on ground for a quick meal, the other retires behind a barricade on road. While one cop eats food outside his house, another doctor goes home for few minutes after 5 days, only to go back. My gratitude to all," he wrote.
Replying to the tweet many also posted photos and thanked them for their service. Have a look at the tweets:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to switch off lights between 9 -9.09 pm on April 5 as a show of unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As on Monday, the death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. India recorded 693 cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours which is the largest single day spike in the country.