HYDERABAD: The working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) KT Rama Rao, thanked Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited for her proposal to set up COVID-19 blood bank with antibody-rich plasma from the patients who have recently recovered from COVID-19 In Telangana. The Minister requested the Health Secretary and Commissioner to go ahead and explore the possibility of it and other requirements that will be necessary to set-up the COVID-19 blood bank.

KTR took to his twitter handle to express his gratitude to Kiran Shaw for suggesting the COVID blood bank.