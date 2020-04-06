Hyderabad: Noted Television actress Srilakshmi Kanakala (40), who has been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time, passed away at her house in Hi-Tech City of Hyderabad on Monday. The end came at around 2 pm, according to sources. This is the third tragic incident in just over two years that struck the Kanakala family, known for its rich contribution to the southern film industry, both on and off the screen.

Srilakshmi is survived by her husband Peddi Rama Rao, a senior journalist, and their two daughters Prerna and Ragaleena. She was the daughter of late Devadasu Kanakala and Lakshmi Kanakala and the younger sister of popular Tollywood character actor Rajeev Kanakala. Leading anchor Suma was her sister-in-law. Besides being an actress, Srilakshmi was also known as an Ayurvedic medical practitioner.

One of the familiar faces on the small screen, Srilakshmi featured in serials like ‘Agnipoolu’, ‘Ruthu Geetham’, ‘Chinnari’ besides being part of several other shows.

Incidentally, this is the third death in the Kanakala family in about two years. On 3rd February, 2018, Srilakshmi’s mother and yesteryears actress Lakshmi Kanakala passed away following prolonged illness. Last year, on 2nd August 2019, Srilakshmi’s father and veteran actor Devadas Kanakala expired. Those close to the Kanakalas believed then that Devadas was severely depressed by the departure of his wife Lakshmi, with whom he fell in love in his younger days and eventually married her.

Both Devadas Kanakala and Lakshmi Kanakala had not only acted in dime a dozen films. But their contribution to the film industry is always better remembered for running an acting institute for decades and gifting the southern film industries with several talented artistes. The most notable among the Kanakalas’ disciples are Super Star Rajinikanth and Megastar Chiranjeevi.

