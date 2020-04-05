HYDERABAD: Policemen and medical professionals, who are in the forefront to combat spread of COVID-19, are becoming the targets of the attacks by unruly elements amid lockdown.

In the latest incident, a police constable on duty was injured after being attacked by two unidentified miscreants in Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta area on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the constable was attacked with an iron rod by two men who came on a motorbike. Praveen, attached with Chandrayangutta police station, was shifted to DRDO Apollo hospital for treatment. The policeman was deployed at State Bank of India customer service centre to manage the queue of elderly citizens collecting their monthly pension.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma, M.A. Majid visited the scene. He said the police were scanning the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the attackers. The motive of the attack is not known. (IANS)

