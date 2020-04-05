HYDERABAD: COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Telangana with 43 people testing positive on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 272.

No deaths were reported on Saturday while one person was discharged from the hospital. With this, 33 people have been discharged from hospitals so far. According to Health Minister Eatela Rajender, there are 228 active cases in different hospitals of the state. He said six labs were working round the clock to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The minister said all arrangements were in place to treat any number of positive cases. Rajender said that the government has procured 5 lakh N-95 masks, 5 lakh viral transmission kits, 500 ventilators, 4 lakh coronavirus testing kits, 20 lakh surgical masks and 25 lakh hand gloves.

He also said that the 1,500-bed hospital at Gachibowli stadium would become operational in two days. (IANS)

