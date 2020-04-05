Kamareddy: Six doctors in Kamareddy government hospital have resigned from their duties citing the coronavirus scare on Saturday. The doctors mentioned that their family members were not willing them to let perform their duties out of fear of them contracting the COVID-19 virus. They handed over their resignation letters to the hospital superintendent.

According to reports, the pulmonologists Praveen Kumar, Naren Kumar and physicians Raviteja, sai , Anasthetist Ramana and paediatrician Mutyam Nagender have been performing duties at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on contract basis.

The doctors said that after the outbreak of coronavirus, the private hospitals have been closed. Due to this, about 300 patients have been visiting the hospital every day. Apart from this they mentioned that they were under extreme stress due to 24 hours duty in the isolation wards.

Despite the District Collector, DMHO,DCHS speaking to them the doctors were not willing to join duties.

The District Medical Health Officer Dr Chandrasekhar and DCHS Dr Ajaykumar said that legal action would be taken against these doctors who resigned in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

