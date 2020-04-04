HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Government in accordance with the RTC Department has decided to deduct the salaries of RTC employees by 50% for the month of March. The state of Telangana has been facing financial crises due to the lockdown that is being imposed by the Central Government. This led the Government and the TSRTC to take the decision.

RTC buses were confined to the depots for two weeks due to lockdown. This resulted in huge revenue losses for the RTC. The government had earlier announced that there will be a deduction in salaries of employees in all the departments of the government sector except medical staff and the police departments.

Officials at RTC are still finding it hard to pay half the salaries in the absence of funds. On the other hand, the RTC trade unions have appealed to the government to pay salaries In full.

