Shadnagar: Officials seized a clinic run by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Shadnagar on Saturday. A COVID-19 patient was treated at the clinic initially and was later diagnosed of the virus, after her death.

It was learnt that the woman was first taken to a private hospital. She was later admitted in Osmania General Hospital. She passed away on April 1. However, her test results came out on Friday in which she was tested positive for the virus.

After the diagnosis, the family of the patient including her husband, daughter and four other tenants living in the house, were quarantined at a government facility in Rajendranagar. A total of 22 people who had come in contact with the patient have been placed under quarantine.

Earlier, the government directed that whoever reportedly develop symptoms should visit a PHC or one of the government hospitals. It is reported that the officials seized the clinic for not following the guidelines that were set by the government.

It is reported that the RMP is also undergoing tests. Officials warned that stringent action will be taken against those who don’t follow norms and guidelines that are being put in place by the government, to overcome the spread of COVID-19.

