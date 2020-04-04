HYDERABAD : The number of coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Telangana have gone up with 43 new positive cases, being reported on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases rose to 272 .the total number of people who had died after suffering from the novel virus reached to 11 in the state.While one patient was discharged on saturday, with the total number of discharged patients now being 33.Currently, there are 228 active cases in hospitals.
