Mahabubabad: Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Saturday kick-started drone spray in Torrur town of Mahabubabad district. The state government has been employing drones as the most effective way of spraying disinfectants to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

"We have been operating drone sprays in some parts of Warangal and now it has been operating in Mahabubabad for the first time," Dayakar said.

He also said that the drone spray would be used in all the cities, towns and villages.

Telangana reported 75 new cases of Coronovirus on Friday, the highest in one day till now. With this, the total number of cases rose to 229. Two deaths were also reported on Friday taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 11 in the state.

Most of the cases reported on Friday were linked to the Markaz religious event that was held in Nizamuddin of Delhi by Tablighi Jamaat.

