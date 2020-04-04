HYDERABD: The Hyderabad police have registered a case against a coronavirus patient, who has recently assaulted a doctor at the Gandhi Government Hospital in Hyderabad. Security has also been beefed up at the Gandhi hospital following the incident which was widely condemned by people.

The incident, coming at a critical time where doctors across the world are tirelessly treating COVID-19 infected patients round the clock, has prompted authorities at several other hospitals scurry into additional security measures. Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad has written a letter to the Superintendent of Police and District Collector seeking enhanced security cover for doctors and other medical staff who are treating the COVID-19 patients.

The police have registered the case Section 188, and Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code. As part of the inquiry process, the family members of the coronavirus patient were also questioned.

According to reports, the accused, along with another virus patient, has assaulted the duty doctors at the Gandhi Hospital following the death of one of their relatives. The deceased also tested positive and was being treated in the same isolation ward. At the time of the incident, the police hesitated to enter the ward to bring the situation under control and as they did not have any personal protective material like masks and suits.

Enraged by the incident, doctors on duty trooped out and protested, demanding enhanced security for them. They even called for an indefinite boycott of duties but eventually changed their mind following the intervention of Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender. The minister, while strongly condemning the incident, ordered the police to initiate stringent action against the attackers.

