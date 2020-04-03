Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 229.
According to a media bulletin from the Government of Telangana, there are 186 active cases that are being treated at different hospitals in the city.
As of Friday, 15 people were discharged and 2 deaths were reported.
On the whole, 32 people have been cured and discharged so far, and 11 deaths have been recorded due to the virus.
