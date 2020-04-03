Medak: Four of a family has tested positive with Coronavirus in Medak. The man of the family had returned from Delhi after attending the religious meeting in New Delhi and had later tested positive with the virus. Following this, 12 people of the family were put under tests. 3 of the 12 tested positive for the virus. With this, the total number of cases rose to 4 in Medak.



11 cases have been reported in erstwhile Medak district. Four cases in Sangareddy, while Siddipet has reported 3 cases.



27 cases have been recorded on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 154 in the state.



Telangana: Four Of A Family Test Positive In Medak