HYDERABAD: With the spike in Covid-19 cases in Telangana during the last four days, the state police has stepped up surveillance to halt the spread of the virus.

Each police station has been provided with the list of affected persons in its limits so that the police can keep a tab on all.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday said the list of Covid-19 affected persons was circulated to all police stations.

"Towards a Covid free Telangana, police station wise Covid-19 affected persons info, has been circulated to all police stations," the police chief tweeted.

The DGP has asked the station house officers to enquire about health, movements, visitors and everything connected to them till they get completely recovered.

The order apparently covers those under home quarantine as the people who tested positive were admitted to designated hospitals and those with suspected Covid-19 symptoms were kept under quarantine at government-run centres.

The police stations were given the instructions in the wake of a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases since Monday, when the health department announced the death of six persons. Three more deaths were reported on Wednesday. All nine had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi last month.

With 30 new cases on Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 127. More than 50 cases came to light during the last four days.

The number may further go up as Covid-19 tests are yet to be conducted on 300 more people who had attended the Delhi event.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said over 1,000 people from Telangana attended Tablighi Ijtema at Nizamuddin Markaz and barring 160 all were traced.

More than 600 participants were identified in Greater Hyderabad alone.

As the virus is spreading through those who participated in the meet, the government has appealed to all to report to government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to undergo the test. It assured them of free tests and treatment. IANS

Also Read: 3 More Deaths In Telangana, All Markaz Related; 30 New Cases