HYDERABAD: The health and police employees in Telangana will not only be paid full salary for March but will also get cash incentive in recognition for their efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to pay full salary and incentive to employees of the medical and health department and police personnel was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao late Wednesday night. The Chief Minister will announce the incentive in a day or two. The government has already announced salary cut for all its employees in the wake of the crisis triggered by spread of COVID-19 and resultant lockdown. (IANS)

