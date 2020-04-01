Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender said that Telangana was the first to have raised a red flag and alerted the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare about the implication of the religious congregation at Markaz, Nizamuddin in New Delhi.
“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the first to demand a ban on all international and domestic flights. Even before other States, Telangana was the first state to announce a lockdown. We were the first to alert the centre about the Markaz meeting and its implications to New Delhi as well,” Rajender said here on Wednesday.
Stating that nearly 160 persons who participated in the religious congregation in New Delhi were yet to be located, Rajender said the government so far had information that over 1030 persons from Telangana participated in the meeting.
“Barring the 160 missing persons, we have managed to locate the rest of the people. In fact, all of them are in various Government hospitals and are undergoing tests," he added.
The minister maintained that there was little evidence of community transmission in Telangana and said the COVID-19 patients who had recently recovered and were discharged would continue to remain under home quarantine for the next 14 days.
Telangana Was The First To Alert The Centre About Markaz Scare: Etela
Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender said that Telangana was the first to have raised a red flag and alerted the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare about the implication of the religious congregation at Markaz, Nizamuddin in New Delhi.
Related stories
Telangana
Telangana Starts Free Rice Distribution From Today
The Telangana State Government started distributing 12 kg of free rice for every white ration cardholder from Wednesday, April 1. The Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar had reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of rice, on Tuesday
Telangana
Over 1,000 From Telangana Attended Tablighi Meet: Health Minister
Over 1,000 from Telangana attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi and barring 160 all of them were traced, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday.
Telangana
Telangana Corona Updates: 15 More Positive Cases, Numbers Close To 100 Mark
15 fresh positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported across Telangana on Tuesday night
Telangana
Harish Rao Takes To Streets, Takes Lockdown Violators To Task
The government of Telangana is keeping its best foot forward to arrest the spread of covid-19 infections in the state.