HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Government started distributing 12 kg of free rice for every white ration cardholder from Wednesday, April 1. The Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar had reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of rice, on Tuesday. Kamalakar said that all fair price shops will function in the morning and evening across the state, and shops will remain open till the last beneficiary receives the rice.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies, had issued a circular to the officials concerned to issue tokens with different time slots to all the cardholders to avoid crowding, and said that social distancing must be maintained at all the fair price shops.

The Commissioner instructed the officials to arrange for water, sanitizers and soaps at the fair price shops to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The biometric system is not being followed this time to avoid the spread of COVID-19. However, rice will be distributed after the bio-metric authentication through e-PoS machines and rice will be distributed only if the cardholders had availed ration for the last three months.