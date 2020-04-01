Hyderabad: 15 fresh positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported across Telangana on Tuesday night. All of them came from Delhi Markaz which turned into a biggest COVID-19 hotspot in India, the health minister, Etila Rajender said in an official statement.

The total number of corona positive cases have reached to 97 in the state out of which six have died and 14 people have been discharged. A total of 77 people are being treated in various hospitals across Telangana, minister said.

He also said that the Medical and Health Ministry, including CM KCR, on Monday appealed to all those who came from Markaz to take a test at the hospital.

The state government is taking all the possible measures to control the spread of novel coronavirus. People have been asked to stay indoors and cooperate with the govt.

India's COVID-19 has almost reached 1500-mark. So far 49 deaths have been reported across various states.

Also Read: India COVID-19 Updates: Death Toll Rises To 49, Total Cases Cross 1400 Mark