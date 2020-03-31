HYDERABAD: The Telangana SSC board, which had already postponed SSC exams from March 31 to April 6, have further postponed the examination dates in view of the lockdown in the country. The Director of Government Examinations issued a circular to this effect and the new schedule of the exams has not been decided yet.

The Government had initially commenced the SSC exams as per schedule. After three exams were conducted a Telangana high court ordered the postponement of the exams that were initially to be conducted between March 23 and March 30.

The State government will take a decision on the dates for the remainder of the exams to be conducted and will send out an announcement with the new dates soon.

