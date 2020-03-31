KHAMMAM: The Khammam task force had arrested a wine shop owner and seized liquor worth Rs 3 lakh from the wine shop, at Jublipura, for selling liquor despite the lockdown.

Even though the Centre and State governments have urged wine shop owners to shut shops due to COVID-19 lockdown, some wine shop owners have still been selling liquor.

According to the reports, Khammam police inspected several places in the city to check if any of the wine shops were opened against the lockdown rules. Police had filed cases against 11 people who were found with opened shops. Police also arrested four people, and seized 250 mg of marijuana. They were found consuming the narcotic near Saritha clinic.

