HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana is keeping its best foot forward to arrest the spread of covid-19 infections in the state. Six more persons have tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and the total number coronavirus positive cases have been increased to 77. Minister for Finance, Harish Rao and municipal authorities of Siddipet town supervised spraying disinfectants at various places in Siddipet town so as to protect the people from covid-19 infection. Harish Rao urged the people to stay at homes and asked them to follow the guidelines issued by the government. Fire tenders were used to spray the disinfectants.

On Monday, Harish Rao while supervising the arrangements, saw a few people on the roads. He expressed severe anguish over them for breaking the rules. He told that all the government officials are working hard and the people are stepping out of their house despite lockdown.