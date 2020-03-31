HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that there will be a major pay cut for all government employees on Monday. The pay cut may range from a minimum of 10 per cent to a maximum of 75 per cent. He made this annoucement after conducting a high-level meeting at his camp office at Pragati Bhavan yesterday. The meeting was convened by KCR to review the state’s financial position and revenue receipts which was impacted by the COVID-19 crisis .

KCR told that his salary would be cut by 75% and it would be same for Ministers,other elected representatives such as MLAs, MLCs and local body representatives.

Bureaucrats inlcuing IAS, IPS, IFS and other officers of the Central services will have to let go off 60% of their salaries.

There would be a 50% salary cut for the employees including teachers, gazetted and non-gazetted officers.

The salaries of other employees like peons, sweepers, the class IV employees will be slashed by 10 per cent.

There will be a cut in the pensions of all the categories of retired employees by 50 per cent and 10% for retired class IV employees.

A statement from Chief Minister’s Office says, ‘the coronavirus is adversely impacting Telangana’s economic situation. In this background, the state government has to act with caution and foresight.’

