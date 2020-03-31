Hyderabad:After the six COVID-19 deaths in Telangana on Monday, the government identified over 1030 people who had attended the religious event at south Delhi's Nizamuddin area, in between March 13 and March 15.

GHMC has formed 200 teams to visit all their homes and to see that the necessary follow up action is taken. Among the 1030, 603 were identified from within the GHMC limits.

80 people were identified from Nizamabad, 45 from Nalgonda, 38 from Warangal Urban, 30 from Adilabad, 27 from Khammam, 25 from Nirmal and 22 from Sangareddy.

The Chief Ministers Office said that the deceased were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the state.

