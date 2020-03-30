A 1,500 bed quarantine facility is also in the process of coming at the sports village, Gachibowli stadium, which could be ready in the next days.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said there are 70 coronavirus positive cases reported in the state while 11 have been cured and tested negative and they shall be discharged on Monday. The state will be free of coronavirus by 7 April if no new cases are reported now, he cllaims.

Speaking at a press conference, Rao said, "All the necessary diagnosis is done and the patients are being discharged after the formalities. 58 people are under treatment. 25,937 people, who came from other countries, are under the government's supervision. The quarantine period of these people will be completed by 7 April."

"After 7 April, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported from now. Self-control is very important in this lockdown period," he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana health department in association with the authorities from the revenue and the GHMC, are identifying persons who have come to Hyderabad from Delhi after taking part in a religious event.

