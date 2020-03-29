HYDERABAD: It's a good news for Telangana as 11 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have tested negative in the latest tests on Sunday.

Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, "A piece of good news to share as #TelanganaFightsCorona, 11 previously corona positive cases from Telangana, have tested negative in the latest set tests today." (sic)

On Saturday, Telangana reported its first death. A 74-year-old with travel history to Delhi died after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Telangana state has recorded its highest jump in coronavirus cases with 10 cases on Friday.

Earlier, one patient in the state was cured and discharged from the hospital.