HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, the gentle-looking officer who also earned the image of a tough cop, had an unsolicited visitor to deal with on Saturday. It was a visitor, who breached the security and intruded into his house, causing panic and sending the officer’s personal security into highest alert.
For some strange reason, the visitor ignored the official residence of the senior cop and instead chose its backyard for comfort. After a few anxious moments and commotion, things came to a normal when the visitor was finally apprehended..!
The adventurous intruder was none but a five-feet-long snake that slithered into the premises of Sajjanar’s official residence. Spotting the reptile in the garden, Sajjanar immediately summoned R Venkatesh Naik, a 32-year-old police constable attached to the Hussaini Aalam Police Station. The constable has a reputation of an expert in catching snakes. Venkatesh promptly captured the snake and safely shifted it to Nehru Zoological Park.
He was of course patted on the back and rewarded by the Cyberabad police commissioner for the good work he has been doing in rescuing snakes.