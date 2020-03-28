HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, the gentle-looking officer who also earned the image of a tough cop, had an unsolicited visitor to deal with on Saturday. It was a visitor, who breached the security and intruded into his house, causing panic and sending the officer’s personal security into highest alert.

For some strange reason, the visitor ignored the official residence of the senior cop and instead chose its backyard for comfort. After a few anxious moments and commotion, things came to a normal when the visitor was finally apprehended..!