HYDERABAD: Mosques across Hyderabad and rest of Telangana witnessed unprecedented scenes on Friday as the weekly prayers were attended by a handful of people - not more than five in each mosque. All the mosques saw no congregational players as Muslims followed the directions by authorities that not more than five persons should gather for prayers. Every Friday. Lakhs of people offer afternoon prayers in mosques across the state.

The historic Mecca Masjid, Shahi Masjid and other mosques across Hyderabad witnessed no congregational prayers as the community responded positively to the appeals made by Islamic scholars. 'Azaan, or call for prayers were made from mosques but subsequently 'muezzin' made an announcement over public address system, urging people to offer prayers at home.

Only 'imam', 'muezzin'' and two to three other persons offered 'namaz-e-juma' after brief sermons in every mosque. Authorities had restricted congregational prayers in mosques saying not more than five persons can offer prayers in view of the lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The State Wakf Board had issued orders, which apply not only for five regular prayers everyday but also for 'Namaz-e-Juma' or Friday prayers. The Wakf Board, a government body, directed all mosques in Hyderabad and 33 other districts to ensure that not more than five persons gather for prayers.

Jamia Nizamia, a renowned Islamic University based in Hyderabad, had also issued 'fatwa' that despite high significance attached to Friday prayers, Islam also gives great importance to preservation of human life. Islam asks Muslims not to become cause of harm to anyone, says the 'fatwa'. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had also appealed to Muslims not to go to mosques for Friday prayers.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had also made an appeal to people to offer prayers at home. The state has so far reported 59 Covid-19 positive cases. About 20,000 people are under quarantine including home quarantine. (IANS)

