Hyderabad: “Telangana reported 10 new cases in a single day taking the number to 59. Out of these, 58 are active cases and are under home quarantine while one patient has been discharged. Most of them are foreign returnees or people who came in contact with the patients,” announced Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said, at present, there are over 25,000 people under home-quarantine even as the government has set up more quarantine centres, he added.

Preceding the press conference, the Telangana chief minister chaired a high-level meeting attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director General of Police Mahender Reddy. KCR said that the situation would have been worse if the decisions to enforce lockdown and curfew were not taken in time. “I hope, people will understand the severity of the situation and remain indoors,” he once again fervently appealed to the people of the state, as he had been doing over the last one week.

Citing the current situation prevailing in the United States, which has been hit severely by coronavirus, KCR said, “social distancing is the only weapon we possess to overcome the virus.”

KCR also said that he spoke to PM Narendra Modi about the situation and was assured by the Prime Minister of all the necessary help to the state.

"We are taking all the adequate measures to ensure the much-needed good healthcare in the state," he said.

“1,400 critical care beds for Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and another 11,000 beds for isolation wards are being kept ready," he added.

KCR also said that the government was bringing together a group of retired doctors and medical technicians whose services could be used when felt necessary.

“People shouldn’t be negligent and instead cooperate with the police, doctors and other officials at the frontline of the battle against the virus that we are in,” he added.

"There are many migrant workers in the state who are working in Hyderabad. We have urged their employers to take care of them and provide them with food, housing and wages. We have instructed district Collectors to take care of migrant workers in their respective districts. Even if they belong to another state, they are here working for the progress of our state and they will be treated as sons of our soil,” KCR said.

Speaking about the issue where several students were stranded following the shutdown of their hostels, the Chief Minister asserted that the hostels would be reopened and they would be provided with food.

"Our only choice now is to ensure that there is minimum movement of public. People should stay where they are. We will make sure that everyone is taken care of,” he promised.

On the issue of water and power supply for farming, he said that under the SRSP, Kaleshwaram, Nagarjunsagar and Jurala projects, he said: “We have ordered the supply of water till April 10th and we shall supply uninterrupted power to the farmers who rely on agricultural wells and bore wells.”

Also Read: AIMIM Leader Held For Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation