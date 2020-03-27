Hyderabad: Annapurna canteens came to the rescue of students who have been stuck in hostels and PG in the city, without food due to the lockdown in Hyderabad.

Annapurna Canteens were made to provide meals at the rate of Rs 5 per meal to the poor. Now, it is offering free meals to the hostellers in the city.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav had directed the meal centres to remain open as all the eateries, restaurants, tiffin centres were closed as part of the lockdown.

He asked Annapurna centres to offer food for free to the students who have been stranded at their hostels and PGs.

Earlier, Telangana Police chief Mahender Reddy directed all the hostel and PG managements to accommodate and house the students without any disruption.

