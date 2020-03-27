HYDERABAD: Telangana has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases by the day. Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed positive today, March 27, taking the total to 47 in the state.

Speaking to the media, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar said that 47 positive cases have been reported in the state so far. He even added that the state government is effectively combating the spread of the virus in the state. There are 22 medical colleges across the state that are equipped with the necessary medical staff and equipment.

Etela added that Initially, the government decided to use government hospitals only. Later they included private colleges for diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients. These hospitals are equipped with over 10 thousand beds, 700 ICUs and 170 ventilators approximately.

Speaking further about the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Etela added that there are more than 724 cases reported all over the country and 16 died due to the COVID-19 virus. He even added that Kerala tops the list with 137 cases, and Delhi reports 39 cases.

