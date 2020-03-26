The Telugu Film Fraternity has been pouring in with donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund (CMRF). With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Telugu states, the Telugu film fraternity is trying its best to help the states be at the top of its game with batteling the deadly novel coronavirus.

Topping the list is actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister and Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On a tweet, Pawan Kalyan said, "I will be donating Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon. PM Sri Narendra Modi ji, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary inspiring leadership would truly bring our country fro this corona pandemic."