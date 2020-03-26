The Telugu Film Fraternity has been pouring in with donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund (CMRF). With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Telugu states, the Telugu film fraternity is trying its best to help the states be at the top of its game with batteling the deadly novel coronavirus.
Topping the list is actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister and Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
On a tweet, Pawan Kalyan said, "I will be donating Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon. PM Sri Narendra Modi ji, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary inspiring leadership would truly bring our country fro this corona pandemic."
In another tweet, he said: "I will be donating Rs 50 lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against corona pandemic."
Actor Nitin announced Rs 10 lakhs each to the Telugu states saying, In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, I would like to do my bit for the country's safety, and so I’m donating Rs 10 lakhs each for the equipment needed to combat this pandemic. Following this, Nithin handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday.
Ramcharan announced a donation of Rs 70 lakh towards the center and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relief fund in this hard time."At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan Garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home!" he said in a message accompanying his donation.