Hyderabad: Three more cases were reported in Telangana on Thursday taking the number of cases up to 44. Two out of the three are doctor couple.

According to the press bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana, A man from Qutbullapur, who had travelled to Delhi has been tested positive while the other two are doctors from Domalguda. The two doctors are a married couple. It is said that they are treating the positive cases at the designated hospitals.