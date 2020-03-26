Hyderabad: The government has made clear that whatever essentials a person needs during the period of lockdown has to be acquired within a three kilometers radius from home. There is a third eye watching the vehicles violating the three-kilometer rule.

Challans will be slapped against violators of the three-kilometer rule. The Telangana police are using Artificial intelligence and video analytics for strict implementation of the lockdown in the state.

There are nearly 250 junctions in the city where thousands of cameras have been setup to capture the violations of the traffic rules. Now these cameras were equipped with Automatic Number Plate Reading Software which will capture the numbers of the vehicle, as reported in a leading English daily.

The software automatically calculates the distance traveled by the vehicle reaching the next junction. Once a vehicle is found to have crossed the three kilometers mark will call for a challan slapped against the owners of the vehicle. Cases will be filed against violators under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act.

