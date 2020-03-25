Telangana: A senior Telangana DSP was booked recently for hiding the travel history details of his son, who recently had returned from London. S M Ali, the DSP of Bhadradri Kothagudem, and his son S Arbaz were booked under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

The son was tested and was confirmed positive with the novel coronavirus. Today fresh details surface about the people he has infected in the bargain. While the DSP himself had contracted the virus from his son, a 33-year-old female cook working under the same roof was confirmed to be positive with the virus.

After the authorities learned of the virus infecting two more people from the same household they started to form a confinement border for Bhadradri Kothagudem district within 3 km of where the DSP's son was staying and also putting up a buffer zone of 7 km. This is being done to ensure that the virus is not further spread.

Along with the DSP, his son and the cook, the wife of the DSP and a few home guards that were posted at the residence of the DSP are being put under quarantine.

