Hyderabad: Three fresh cases of novel coronavirus have been reported across Telangana on Tuesday taking the numbers to 39 in the state, with one recovery, said a health official.

A 64-year-old woman, residing in Hyderabad came in contact with one person who was previously confirmed positive and contracted the virus.

A 57-year-old man and another woman from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, both of whom came into contact with positive cases, also tested positive for coronavirus, the reports read.

None of the three new cases reported a recent travel history to any other country. They were infected by primary contact with a history of foreign travel.

Reportedly, India has around 525 cases and have faced 12 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far. While addressing the media, CM KCR also said that most cases are stable now.

