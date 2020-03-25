HYDERABAD: Students residing at hostels and PGs in Hyderabad were relieved on knowing that they have been given permissions to travel back to their home towns. Hostellers initially were agitated as the hostel managements were asking them to vacate hostels in Ameerpet, Punjagutta and other places in the city.

All the students who stranded at hostels approached the police to grant them with a permit that would allow them to leave to their native places. The police issued passes to these students so that traveling to their native places would not be a problem. These passes will allow them to reach their home towns without any obstacles.

