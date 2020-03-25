HYDERABAD: All Hostel/PG managements have been directed to continue to accommodate and house the students without any disruption. In a press note released by the Director General of Police it is said that Serious action will be taken against any hostel/pg management who will not adhere to this norm.

All the police officials along with GHMC officials have been directed to hold meetings with the Hostel managements and ensure compliance, it read.

Many students who were asked to leave their hostels shared their ordeal via twitter. Following numerous complaints, Minister KTR said that he held a discussion with the GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and urban principal secretary Arvind Kumar to convene a meeting with the hostel managements to provide accommodation.

Here is a tweet with press release