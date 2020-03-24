HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the application date for the TS EAMCET and ECET entrance examinations on Tuesday.



The last date of filing applications for EAMCET is April 7th while the last date for ECET application is April 5th. It is known that the application date for the EAMCET application was supposed to end on March 30th. The TSCHE is said to have extended the application dates in view of the coronavirus outbreak.



Meanwhile, the State Board SSC exams, which were supposed to start on March 31st, were also postponed in the state in lieu of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown of the state.

