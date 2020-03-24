HYDERABAD: A criminal case has been registered against a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Kothagudem on Monday for hiding travel details of his son who has returned from London recently.

Police booked a case against S M Ali, the DSP of Bhadradri Kothagudem, and his son S Arbaz under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, for hiding the travel history from abroad. It is mandatory for those coming from abroad to reveal their travel history and voluntarily go through quarantine or self-isolation as part of the government’s stringent measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It is reported that his son Arbaz also tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, the DSP and his close family members were shifted to the isolation ward of the local government hospital.

It is also said that the family had attended a housewarming function in East Godavari district after the man’s return from London.