HYDERABAD: Three more fresh positive cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the State by the state health officials of Telangana on Tuesday, taking numbers to 36 now.



New cases include a 49-year-old who recently returned home from London, a Germany returnee woman hailing from Chandanagar, and a 61-year old woman from Begumpet who came from Saudi have tested positive for COVID-19.



On Monday, 6 cases were detected across the state taking the numbers to 33.



The Telangana govt is taking all the possible preventive measures to tackle the situation and stop the further spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar announced the complete lockdown of the state on Sunday till March 31st.



India has reported 498 positive cases so far with 10 fatalities due to deadly COVID-19.

Also Read: Karimnagar Corporation Deploys Drones To Fight COVID-19: Here’s How..!