HYDERABAD: In a rather stern note Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the state government would not hesitate to deploy the army if people do not stay indoors and continue to flout the rules imposed after the state went into a lock down from March 22nd due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

KCR addressed the media on Tuesday, an hour before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to address to the nation, after conducting a high-level meeting with his ministers and the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday. He said that a total of 36 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now.

Speaking about the preparedness of the state government, he said: "We have ordered to cease the passports of the people who are home quarantined."

There have been instances of people running away from quarantine. If they don't follow the rules their passports will also be suspended without any hesitation and they should be in quarantine and follow rules for the sake of the public.

He also directed that all shops should be closed by 6 pm an hour before the curfew period which starts at 7 :00 Pm. The curfew period which is now imposed from 7 pm to 6 am.

From tomorrow onwards whoever will sell commodities for higher prices, severe action will be taken against them, he said. If they are caught, their licenses will be cancelled under the PD Act and shops will be seized, he warned. They will be treated as permanent traitors and black listed.

KCR said there was sufficient production and stock of vegetables and in fact there was a surplus of vegetables in the state and there was no need to panic and hoard.

If there is an unforeseen emergency people should dial 100 for any help and officials will be there to help you, he said. This facility could be availed during any health emergency, death in the family or any other issue involving the person having to go anywhere. A team of officials will be sent and they will arrange a vehicle if needed.

He urged all elected representatives including MLAs, MLCs, 150 corporators in the GHMC to come into action immediately and educate people in ensuring total lockdown by educating them about the importance of staying indoors. It is our responsibility and duty towards the people who have elected, he said. Take the lead role and coordinate with the local police in your respective constituencies and areas, he appealed.

Nearly 3,000 to 4,000 vehicles were stranded at borders due to closure of inter-State borders. Those vehicles will be allowed for one day by giving toll exemption.

While taking about the procurement of agricultural produce like maize and corn, he appealed to the farmers not to come to the market yards as arrangements were being made to procure it directly from the village and farmers. The amounts will be directly credited to their bank accounts, he said.

The Telangana government has announced a complete lock down in the state till March 31 in view of the virus outbreak.

