AMARAVATI: Both Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana ordered lockdown over the entire state and advised the people to stay at their homes to stop the spread of deadly COVID-19 virus. Even Telangana police warned people that they would file criminal cases against those who violated the lockdown rules.

Both the state police have set up check posts on all the highways and close all the entry points. Irrespective of the police’s efforts to convince people to go back home, some people have been making attempts to travel from one state to another.

Jaggaiahpet which is the border of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is busy with the passengers and a huge traffic jam is being witnessed at the Jaggaiahpet toll plaza. Police have set up barricades and prevented vehicles from entering one state from another. Police have even stopped cars along with lorries and other vehicles at the inter-state border.

The traffic police stopped the entire vehicle at the toll plaza. Massive pile-ups and traffic jams are being formed at the AP-Telangana borders due to the lack of public transportation and police stopping all the vehicles which are traveling between the states, without paying attention to both state government's directives to AP and Telangana lockdown till March 31.

