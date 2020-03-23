Hyderabad: After the Telangana state govt declared complete lockdown till March 31st on Sunday, three more positive cases have been reported across the state. With this the total number of confirmed positive cases for novel coronavirus have reached 30.

According to reports, the positive cases include 21-year old who returned from France, 30-year old who returned from London and one more Indonesian who is a part of Karimnagar's preachers group.

On Sunday, the state saw the sudden rise in the number when the citizens were undre Janta Curfew. Total 7 cases were reported on sunday taking the numbers from 21 to 27. And now with the three new fresh cases, the numbers have jumped to 30.

So far, no death related to COVID-19 have been reported.

