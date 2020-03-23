HYDERABAD: Police registered a case against a person who violated the self-isolation at Yellareddipet on Monday.

The man, whose name has been withheld here and his face covered to mask his identity (see picture), hails from Haridasnagar of Yellareddypet Mandal in Siricilla district. He returned from Dubai on March 18. Despite the preventive curbs in place for all those who returned from abroad, he was found defying them. He was found walking outdoors after being ordered to stay indoors.

Infuriated by his callousness at this critical time of Coronavirus spread, officials promptly alerted the police. He was immediately taken into custody on Saturday night. As a mild reprimand, he was forced to hold a pamphlet that advocates the need for self-quarantine and self-isolation to help contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

In Telangana, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 30 on Monday. The state government on Sunday announced a lockdown in the state until March 31.

The person who hosted Indonesians in Karimnagar is also among those tested positive for Coronavirus.

