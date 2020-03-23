HYDERABAD: After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a Telangana state shut down till March 31, as a preventive measure to curb the further spread of COVID-19, the people of the state rushed to buy the groceries and and other essentials from nearby supermarkets on Monday March 23.

Even though CM KCR clearly mentioned that all the basic needs related establishments will remain open, people rushed to the Rythu Bazaars, supermarkets from today morning, and have been purchasing everything in bulk quantities.

Some of the supermarkets had arranged thermal scanners to check the temperature of persons entering into the supermarket, and they have been maintaining hygiene by constantly keeping the premises clean. People are very desperate to buy things after Janata curfew in the state.

