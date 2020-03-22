The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao stepped out to give his appreciation to the medical fraternity battling the Coronavirus. He stepped out a little before the clock ticked 5 and started to clap when it did. This was in view of the appeal given by the Prime minister of India Narendra Modi. The City of Hyderabad also did not step back from the applause.
KCR Leads Telangana To Join Modi Clap Call For Medics
