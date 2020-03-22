Even as the Telangana government is enforcing the 24-hour Janata Curfew in all its seriousness, the news of a new COVID-19 positive case emerged from Karimnagar town, which has been under a lockdown over the last few days. The newly-infected person in the town is identified as Mohammed Jameel Ahmed.

Incidentally, Jameel turns out to be the person who gave shelter to the entourage from Indonesia of which nine people tested positive for coronavirus recently. Jameel was absconding ever since the news of the nine Indonesians testing positive broke out. He was eventually apprehended on Saturday night.

As he showed symptoms of coronavirus, the police sent him for a thorough medical examination which revealed that he was indeed infected with the killer virus. He was subsequently shifted to the isolation ward of the local government hospital. Even as he is being treated there, the police are grilling him to elicit information on the Indonesians’ recent stay at his place in a frantic effort to check if the virus was transmitted to any local people.

Ever since nine of the foreigners tested positive for COVID-19, the local police are sparing no efforts to gather credible information on the entire stretch of the foreigners’ tour in the town. Details like ‘what all are the places that they visited’ and ‘who were the individuals or communities that they interacted with’ were being enquired about. The police are quizzing Jameel on similar lines to know how long they stayed at his house and in the locality.

